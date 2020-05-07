F1 Drivers all wear "End Racism" T-shirts, but 6 don't kneel

Valtteri Bottas kneeled holding the winners’ trophy at Formula One’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

SPIELBERG, Austria — Valtteri Bottas kneeled holding the winners’ trophy at Formula One’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and the podium trio held up a black T-shirt with “End Racism” written on it.

That message was said before the race when all drivers wore that T-shirt. World champion Lewis Hamilton, the only black driver in F1, had "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "End Racism" on the back.

But six did not join Hamilton and 13 others in taking the knee: Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Daniil Kvyat, Antonio Giovinazzi, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd in May.

A late time penalty saw Hamilton drop from second to fourth on Sunday. That meant Charles Leclerc took second place for Ferrari and McLaren's Lando Norris was third.

The race had no fans present due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of 20 drivers abandoned.