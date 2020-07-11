Fairview stays perfect, moves on to 5-0 with win over Horizon

The Knights utilize high-powered offense, win 42-10.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Fairview Knights used their spread offense attack to move on to 5-0 in their 42-10 win over Horizon at Christian Recht Field in Boulder.

Horizon acted as the home team and Fairview the visitors because...2020.

Though the final score indicates a blowout, it was closer than it may seem. With three minutes left in the third quarter the Hawks scored a touchdown to make it 14-10 Fairview.

It took Fairview time to really get hot, but once Horizon threw some pressure on they rose to the occasion. A quick TD drive followed by a 77 yard bomb TD pass put the game out of reach. Late in the fourth quarter the Knights had another TD drive and a 100 yard INT return for a touchdown to extend their lead and make this one look ugly on the scoreboard.

Liam O'Brien, Fairview's QB, was outstanding tonight. It's no secret this team enjoys airing the ball out. But O'Brien was able to make and extend many plays using his legs. He smoothly ran (or galloped) into the endzone at times and was masterful at evading pressure. His deep balls were on point and he was the catalyst to an impressive offensive showing.

The Hawks came out of the second half looking strong on offense though. A 9 minute drive marching 75 yards down the field on one of the top teams in the state is no easy feat. Tonight they sit with a 1-4 record, but they look much stronger than that.

This is the third straight game for the McCartney men of Fairview where they've scored above 40 points. Next Friday they play Prairie View in their final regular season matchup.

