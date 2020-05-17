Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70

A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today” and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70.

A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on “The NFL Today.” She also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show “People” and co-anchored the “CBS Morning News.”

George was briefly married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans in the mid-1970s and to John Y. Brown Jr. from 1979-98.

Brown owned Kentucky Fried Chicken and the NBA’s Boston Celtics and served as the governor of Kentucky.