You don't need skates to be a competitive figure skater

"It's probably one of the highlights for me of coaching," said Jody Sigman.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Shane Probst looks forward to his early morning ice sessions at the Family Sports Center in Centennial. He is 9 years old with non-verbal autism.

"We took him out so he could go fast and be on the ice with his siblings," said Jody Sigman, Shane's instructor.

Shane's sisters Kayla, Caleb, and Rhianna are on the ice three times a week where they learn to figure skate with the help of Sigman.

At the end of each session. Shane gets his moment to shine.

Jody rolls Shane onto the ice in a stroller with his jacket and gloves on.

"Ice skating is so fun, and there's really nothing like zooming around the ice. It's just different, it's exhilarating." Sigman said.

Shane doesn't wear ice skates but the thrill of being on the ice brings him similar enjoyment.

"Sometimes as we are skating around, I'll hear Jody, Jody," said Sigman. "When he gets all excited, it's just so heartwarming. It's just wonderful."

Sigman pushes, twirls, and slides Shane around the ice. All to the music of the program that Shane helped picked out.

"Every now and then, he'll turn around and look at me. The first time he said my name, that was pretty cool," said Sigman.

Shane's mother Laine Probst says it's become a family affair. Shane wanted to learn to figure skate when his sisters signed up for lessons years ago.

"He was practically born on the ice. He was like three months old, he said I want to do that too," said Probst. "You can't measure the pride between him and the other kids."

Shane is also a fierce competitor to the core. He's also won medals participating in U.S. Figure Skating adaptive programs. Shane even won a gold medal earlier this year.

"He knows he wins, he knows he's competing," said Laine Probst. "He's just been a blessing to our family."

