Flag ban fallout: Now comes the tricky part for NASCAR

NASCAR was widely praised after declaring a ban on the Confederate flag at its races and venues.

Now comes the tricky part: How will NASCAR enforce the ban at its sprawling, rowdy tracks once fans are allowed back in?

The question is most likely to come up June 20-21 when the series holds races at Talladega, Alabama.

Up to 5,000 fans are expected to be allowed in. NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell says it will be a challenge but it will be done in a smart way. He did not disclose details.