Local product Chad Muma on doorstep of fulfilling lifelong NFL dream

Chad Muma, a local product who played at Legend High School at the University of Wyoming, is expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming Football runs in deep in Chad Muma’s family.

Muma continued the family tradition of playing football in Laramie first established by his grandpa, Rick Desmarais, a running back in the early 1960's.

His dad, Ty Muma, was a linebacker for the Pokes in the early 1990's.

"My dad came here to Wyoming and that’s where he met my mother (Kara) and they’ve been married for over 25 years now and they’ve always been such a huge support for me," Muma said with a smile. "Grandpa also played here, so my mom’s dad played college football here so a little bit of a legacy here at Wyoming."

It has been a childhood dream to play in the National Football League for former Legend High School and University of Wyoming standout

"The career that I was able to have at Wyoming and now go to the NFL Draft and be an NFL Draft prospect is amazing," Muma told 9NEWS after his Pro Day in Laramie, Wyoming.

It wasn’t an easy though getting Muma to this point. He endured several injuries during his career at Legend High School including a partial tear to his patella tendon which limited his college scholarship offers. It came down to Wyoming and Colorado State but in the end he saw himself as a Cowboy.

"After I was able to come back from that injury and do all of that rehab it was nice to be able to show that I was still the same player that I was and basically committed to Wyoming after that happened," Muma said.

Overcoming adversity is in his blood. At age 13, Muma’s life was changed just as he was starting puberty.

"I had lost 30 pounds, always drinking water, always going to the bathroom, I was tired all the time. Originally at the time, I’m 13, I’m like ‘Oh man puberty kind of sucks right now I’m going through this’ but ended up being diagnoses with Type 1 Diabetes," Muma explained.

Chad didn’t allow his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis to derail his dream, it just made him more determined.

"It’s always been a goal of mine to make it to the NFL and with that I’ve always had to be making sure my numbers are good, staying on top of it," Muma continued. "I always look at it as a positive almost just because it makes me so disciplined. I have to understand what I’m eating and what I’m drinking."

Muma’s journey with T1D has inspired him to share his story with others who are inflicted with the autoimmune disease.

"Just being a role model for those little kids I think is huge and I always enjoy talking to kids or athletes with Type 1 Diabetes," Muma continued. "Last year I was able to go up to Camp Hope (in Wyoming) and talk to around 50 kids about my diabetes and I took a lot out from those kids."

As for the NFL Draft, there’s one team he’s really hoping calls his name.

"Growing up I was all Denver teams and I would play for any team but playing for the Broncos would be close to home and close to my heart," Muma said while tapping his chest with his right hand.