'We have the talent to compete right away' | UNC football's new coach is optimistic for the season

Lamb enters his first season as the head coach of the UNC Bears.

GREELEY, Colo. — New Bears Head Coach Ed Lamb likes to keep it simple, “I’ve never posted anything to social media,” Lamb said with a straight face.

And he was more fun, “I used to be so cool. I was in a rock band.”

But now he’s all business, as he tries to reinvigorate the University of Northern Colorado football program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

“I think we have the talent to compete right away, so the responsible thing to do as a coaching staff is to set that standard. We expect to win," he said.

Lamb comes from BYU, where he was the assistant head coach. Before that, he was a head coach at Southern Utah, where he won two conference championships.

“To take a community that needs to take more pride in their football program and earn that from the community, I know the path forward to that, and that’s the path we’re on right now,” he said.

So what is Lamb’s coaching style? “I’m player oriented. I’m player centered. Every decision I make at least try to put the players first.”

Players, he hopes, who are centennial state stars, “Colorado signed one scholarship player last year from the state of Colorado. Colorado State signed two. We signed 14. We can do it with Colorado kids. I think they’ll take more pride in representing this University.”

The question is, how does Lamb get this state’s attention?

“A sportswriter said it best from the Salt Lake Tribune, when we started winning at Southern Utah. They didn’t want to come to Cedar City. They didn’t want to make that drive to cover us. We forced them to.”

Lamb is confident in his process. He’s gone through rebuilds before. He is hoping his time in Greeley is all about winning, “Whatever our preseason rankings are, who’s got the most exciting brand of Football in the state, that’s all preseason talk. The only thing I’m focused on is at the end of the season what do people think about the job Northern Colorado did on the field.”

