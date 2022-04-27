Former Broncos QB named USFL Player of the Week

Kyle Sloter has a new honor to go with his Big Sky Player of the Week and FCS Offensive Player of the Week awards.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Former University of Northern Colorado (UNC) and Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter is being honored for his Week 2 performance in the USFL.

The New Orleans Breakers quarterback was named a USFL Offensive Player of the Week for his performance over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Sloter went 25 of 39 on passes for 266-yards of offense and two touchdowns.

"God bless. My team made me great that day. On to the next," said Sloter.

Sloter starred at quarterback for the UNC Bears in 2016, throwing 26 touchdown passes. Sloter was signed to the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2017 before being waived after the preseason that year.

Sloter has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders.

God Bless. My team made me great that day. On to the next. https://t.co/3m2FTA4GFi — Kyle Sloter (@KyleSloter) April 26, 2022

The Breakers also claimed the Defensive Player of the Week with Vontae Diggs.

After going three for three on field goal attempts, Houston Gamblers kicker Nick Vogel was voted Special Teams Player of the Week.

The votes are in and your Week 2 Offensive Player of the Week is...@USFLBreakers QB @KyleSloter 🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/KgcboBoxOu — USFL (@USFL) April 26, 2022

