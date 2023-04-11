Phillip Lindsay scores TD in XFL debut

The former CU and South High standout made his XFL debut on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay is already making a name for himself in the XFL.

Lindsay made his debut with the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, scoring a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Born and raised in Denver where he attended South High School, Lindsay was a college football star for CU and later signed with the Denver Broncos.

"Felt great playing some football again!! The Rock thank you for creating these opportunities for many ball players!!" Lindsay tweeted after the game.

"Welcome to the XFL, Phillip Lindsay," XFL co-owner The Rock tweeted. "Super talented RB and helluva get for the Sea Dragons. Looking forward to watching him ball out."

Felt great playing some football again!! @TheRock thank you for creating these opportunities for many ball players!! #XFL #seadragons — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) April 10, 2023

Welcome to the XFL, Phillip Lindsay.

Super talented RB and helluva get for the @XFLSeaDragons. Looking forward to watching him ball out. #LeagueOfOpportunity #XFL https://t.co/Phm9URejIe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

Proud of you 🙏💯 — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) April 10, 2023

First look at Phillip Lindsay in Sea Dragons gear 👀



(📸 @XFLSeaDragons) pic.twitter.com/Xn41EtKzmQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 9, 2023

ICYMI — Phillip Lindsay scored a TD in his first XFL game over the weekend pic.twitter.com/Ss66GX3Ole — SuperBook Colorado (@SuperBookCO) April 10, 2023

Phillip Lindsay Still Got It pic.twitter.com/UrrMHUZOFk — Darius Wilkins (@BestKidWilkins) April 9, 2023

Touchdown Phillip Lindsay! 🙌



Making an impact early for the Sea Dragons!@I_CU_boy | @XFLSeaDragons — XFL (@XFL2023) April 9, 2023

Lindsay, 28, broke into the NFL with the Broncos in 2018. In that season, Lindsay made history becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. Lindsay was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after gaining 1,278 yards from scrimmage on 227 touches and scoring 10 total touchdowns.

Lindsay followed up his impressive rookie campaign with a solid second year, rushing for 1,011 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He became the first undrafted player in NFL history to break the 1,000 barrier in each of his first two seasons.

Phillip Lindsay Through the Years 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

Lindsay suffered some injuries during the 2020 season that forced him to miss five games. He finished that season rushing for 502 yards with seven touchdowns.

During the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons, Lindsay spent time with the Texans, Dolphins and Colts.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.