Phillip Lindsay scores TD in XFL debut

SEATTLE — Former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay is already making a name for himself in the XFL.
Lindsay made his debut with the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, scoring a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Born and raised in Denver where he attended South High School, Lindsay was a college football star for CU and later signed with the Denver Broncos.
"Felt great playing some football again!! The Rock thank you for creating these opportunities for many ball players!!" Lindsay tweeted after the game.
"Welcome to the XFL, Phillip Lindsay," XFL co-owner The Rock tweeted. "Super talented RB and helluva get for the Sea Dragons. Looking forward to watching him ball out."
Lindsay, 28, broke into the NFL with the Broncos in 2018. In that season, Lindsay made history becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. Lindsay was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after gaining 1,278 yards from scrimmage on 227 touches and scoring 10 total touchdowns.
Lindsay followed up his impressive rookie campaign with a solid second year, rushing for 1,011 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He became the first undrafted player in NFL history to break the 1,000 barrier in each of his first two seasons.
Lindsay suffered some injuries during the 2020 season that forced him to miss five games. He finished that season rushing for 502 yards with seven touchdowns.
During the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons, Lindsay spent time with the Texans, Dolphins and Colts.
