CSU football product Ryan Stonehouse breaks NFL punting record set in 1940

The Tennessee Titans punter broke the record for single-season punting average with a mark of 53 yards per kick.

Ryan Stonehouse went from undrafted to breaking a record more than 80 years old in his rookie season in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans punter broke the record for single-season punting average with a mark of 53 yards per kick.

He shattered the previous record of 51.4 by Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh set in 1940.

Stonehouse was undrafted out of Colorado State where he set the NCAA career record for punt average (47.8).

He signed as a free agent with the Titans and had to beat out veteran Brett Kern, which he did during camp to win the starting job. There were four punters selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but the undrafted Stonehouse has made himself the top of the bunch.

>>READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n