CU holding meeting Thursday amid Big 12 rumors

The Big 12 voted Wednesday to accept the University of Colorado into the conference in 2024, according to multiple reports.

BOULDER, Colorado — The University of Colorado Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon in Boulder amid reports that the Big 12 has already voted to accept the Buffs' into the conference.

Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, according to multiple reports.

CU still needs to go through a formal process and officially apply for membership. The board of regents' special meeting Thursday has athletics operations on the agenda.

The board of regents are expected to hold a news conference after the meeting scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and not yet having a media rights contract for next year. The conference's current deals with ESPN and Fox expire after this school year.

The Big 12 has not formally announced a new media rights contract, but last year it came to an agreement with ESPN and Fox last year on an extension that runs through 2030-31. The deal is reportedly worth more than $2 billion over six years.

The Big 12 has 14 members this year, but Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year. The AP reports the conference would ideally like to expand to 16 schools with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado all coming over from the Pac-12 to create a Western wing of the league, according to a person familiar with the Big 12's discussion.

If CU follows through it would be rejoining the conference it was an original member of for 14 seasons between 1996 and 2010 before leaving for the then-Pac-10.

The commotion comes as the Buffs prepare for the most anticipated football season in years thanks to the arrival of their new head coach, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Sanders recently missed the Pac-12 media day due to procedures related to ongoing issues with blood clots and his partially amputated left foot. He is expected to be ready in time for fall camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

