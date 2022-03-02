Mike Dikta's new X Football League kicking off in Colorado

The women's tackle football league plans expansion to all 32 NFL cities by 2028.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The new football league led by NFL Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka is set to make its debut this summer.

A national female, full-contact, tackle football league, the X League will debut with eight clubs: Denver Rush, Seattle Thunder, Los Angeles Black Storm, Austin Sound, Chicago Blitz, Atlanta Empire, Kansas City Force and Arizona Red Devils.

The Denver Rush plays its inaugural home game at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Saturday, July 22 against Atlanta Empire.

The Rush opens its 2022 season at the Seattle Thunder on Saturday, June 25.

The league describes itself as "a fast-paced 7-on-7 game with offensive fireworks, with every athlete on the field being eligible."

The X League plans expansion to all 32 NFL cities by 2028.

"We are excited to debut the X League in Summer 2022 to a national audience," said Dikta, chairman of X Football. "We believe Loveland will be an incredible market as our Denver Rush takes their first step in building a great franchise."

X League tickets go on sale nationally March 15 at XLeague.LIVE, BudweiserEventsCenter.com and Budweiser Events Center box office.

Tickets 🎟 on-sale nationally March 15, 9amEST ⏰ Multiple games projected to SELL-OUT 🏟 Go to https://t.co/ikjCL0WZMi for schedule listing. pic.twitter.com/wJH5iPx7Te — X League (@EXTFootball) March 1, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.