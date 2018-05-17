Follow @MikeKlis

KUSA – After a record-setting run of inductees, there will not be a Broncos’ Ring of Fame class of 2018, the team confirmed to 9NEWS.

The six-person Ring of Fame committee met Thursday by conference call and decided that after the team’s distinguished group swelled by 45 percent with 10 inductees in the past six years, it was time to take a year off.

Sometimes, it’s important to hold off on adding to a Ring of Fame. It’s not as exciting but restriction can bolster the achievement of those who have been elected.

The six-year run of inductees that started with receiver Rod Smith in 2012 and finished with coach Red Miller in 2017 was the longest consecutive streak of Ring of Fame inductees. The Ring of Fame, which Broncos owner Pat Bowlen in 1984, will stand with 32 members for another year. It remains one of the most exclusive team hall of fames in sports.

That hardly means the Ring of Fame is finished expanding. Champ Bailey is certain to gain election when he becomes eligible in 2019, as will Peyton Manning in 2021. And Mike Shanahan figures to soon become a Ring of Famer, although the committee must be convinced he is fully retired from coaching.

Past player greats like Riley Odoms, Steve Foley and Ed McCaffrey also shouldn’t despair. Their cases figure to receive strong consideration as the Ring of Fame committee in recent years has reached back to honor some of the great Broncos from past decades like Simon Fletcher, Rick Upchurch and Gene Mingo.

The Ring of Fame committee consists of Broncos’ president Joe Ellis, radio play-by-play announcer Dave Logan, team historian Jim Saccomano, former defensive coordinator Joe Collier, former general manager John Beake and former team radio announcer Larry Zimmer.

