It's been eight years since Delonte West last played in the NBA.

And on Monday, a pair of disturbing viral videos proved to be cause for concern for many in regards to the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard's health.

In the first video, a man can be seen laying in the middle of traffic while being punched and stomped on by another man. NBA agent Aaron Goodwin, who represented West during his playing days, confirmed to TMZ that the man being attacked was in fact West, who is currently recovering from the attack with family members "but desperately needs medical attention."

In the second video, an incoherent and shirtless West can be seen rambling about the attack, which took place in his hometown of Washington D.C. In the video, the 36-year-old West claims a man approached him with a gun while he was walking down the road, before launching into an expletive-filled rant.

*Warning: Some language not appropriate*

The disturbing nature of both videos led many in the sports world to understandably worry about West, who has a documented history of battling with mental illness.

Following a standout college career at St. Joseph's, West was selected by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 combo guard went on to enjoy an eight-year NBA career, including three seasons in Cleveland, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

RELATED: WATCH | Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson ejected from game after patting former teammate Jae Crowder's behind

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers donate $50,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler to miss rest of season after leg surgery

RELATED: Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley criticize Cavs players over treatment of John Beilein