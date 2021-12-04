Getting to know new Gateway head football coach Earnest Collins Jr.

From the head football coach at Northern Colorado to Gateway High School, Collins sat down with 9NEWS to discuss his journey.

AURORA, Colo. — After spending nine years as the head football coach at the University of Northern Colorado, Earnest Collins Jr. is stepping into a high school role.

On Saturday morning Collins was introduced as the head football coach at Gateway High School in Aurora.

The event hosted parents and players and other members of the Gateway community where Collins stood up on stage in the school auditorium to address how he hopes to bring great football knowledge and a pursuit to enrich the lives of the Gateway students.

He hopes to improve every side of things from academics to service and, of course, football too.

"It was purposeful...I want to be a part of putting Gateway on the map as to being not just a powerhouse in athletics but a powerhouse in education so that the parents can understand that we can't leave our young people in this community and they can come out with a great education and play some good sports," Collins told 9NEWS' Scotty Gange.

From college to high school, Collins is ready for his next challenge both on and off the field.

>> Watch the interview with Gange and Collins above

