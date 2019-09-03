GLENDALE, Colo. — During the 2019 season, fans of the Glendale Raptors, a professional rugby team based in the small Colorado city, will be able to watch their games live on the networks of 9NEWS.

9NEWS will be airing thes games this season live on KTVD Channel 20 and right here on 9NEWS.com:

March 9 , 7 p.m.: Austin Elite @ Glendale Raptors

, 7 p.m.: San Diego Legion @ Glendale Raptors

, 7 p.m.: NOLA Gold @ Glendale Raptors

, 7 p.m.: Houston Sabercats @ Glendale Raptors

, 7 p.m.: Utah Warriors @ Glendale Raptors

The Raptors shutout the Toronoto Arrows in their home opener on March 2. Game previews and reviews can be found at GlendaleRaptors.com.

The Raptors were founded in 2007. Last year, they helped to found Major League Rugby, the top-level rugby league in the county.

There are currently nine teams in MLR, including ones from New York, Seattle and San Diego. Two more teams are expected to join for the 2020 season.

The Raptors put together a near-perfect first season in the MLR, losing only one game in the regular season and finishing as runners-up in the leagues' first Championship Series.

The Raptors play at Infinity Park, which was the first rugby-specific stadium built in the United States, according to the Raptors website.

Infinity Park and the Raptors also host a youth rugby program and a training academy.

An elite women's team called the Glendale Merlins are also based at Infinity Park.

