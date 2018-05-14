GLENDALE - The Glendale Raptors defeated San Diego Legion 31-27 at Infinity Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Raptors are now 4-0-0 in the inaugural season of Major League Rugby.

“We’d put them through the phases but we hadn’t finished yet,” Raptor Zach Fenoglio said, on the Raptors' website. “This was important for us to put up some points there at the end. Ata had an amazing carry and made it easy for me. That’s a team score through and through.”

Fenoglio was again named Man of the Match, an honor he received last week on the road in Seattle.

The Raptors are next on the road at New Orleans on Sunday, June 3.

The next home game at Infinity Park is Friday, June 8. Tickets are available on GlendaleRaptors.com.

