U.S. Amateur golf championship coming to Cherry Hills

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — This year’s U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills will mark the 123rd playing of the prestigious event.
The historic William Flynn-designed golf course, set against the panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains, has hosted golf’s most historic championships for 85 years and is intertwined in the fabric of American golf history.
Founded in 1922 on 272 acres south of Denver, the club’s history of hosting USGA championships began with the 1938 U.S. Open, the first time the championship was held west of the Mississippi River.
The U.S. Amateur, coming to Cherry Hills for the third time, is the oldest championship presented by the United States Golf Association, having been created in 1895 to attract and identify the nation’s top amateur players.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.