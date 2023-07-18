U.S. Amateur golf championship coming to Cherry Hills

The 123rd U.S. Amateur will be played at Cherry Hills Country Club in August.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — This year’s U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills will mark the 123rd playing of the prestigious event.

The historic William Flynn-designed golf course, set against the panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains, has hosted golf’s most historic championships for 85 years and is intertwined in the fabric of American golf history.

Founded in 1922 on 272 acres south of Denver, the club’s history of hosting USGA championships began with the 1938 U.S. Open, the first time the championship was held west of the Mississippi River.



The U.S. Amateur, coming to Cherry Hills for the third time, is the oldest championship presented by the United States Golf Association, having been created in 1895 to attract and identify the nation’s top amateur players.

Unbelievable experience getting to play Cherry Hills Country Club today at media day for the upcoming US Amateur ⛳ pic.twitter.com/c1InULsvCD — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) July 18, 2023

