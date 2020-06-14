x
A safe return for golf as Berger wins Colonial in a playoff

Denver native Mark Hubbard finished tied for 43rd after shooting a 74 on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Daniel Berger poses with the championship trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament after a playoff round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FORT WORTH, Texas — The PGA Tour completed a safe and successful return to competition, and so did Daniel Berger. 

He made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole and then won the Charles Schwab Challenge by saving par behind the 17th hole in a playoff. 

Collin Morikawa, who missed a 6-foot putt in regulation for the win, missed a 3-foot par putt in the playoff. 

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan called it a phenomenal return to golf because all 487 coronavirus tests at Colonial came back negative. 

And it was a good show, even though it was a quiet one with no fans.

