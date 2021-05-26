Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson will face off against Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match'

The charity golf match returns on July 6.

BIG SKY, Mont. — It looks like Capital One's "The Match" will be a battle of the champions as Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

The charity golf match returns on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. The event will air on TNT.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady and Six-time Major Winner Phil Mickelson will head into the competition looking for redemption after their 2020 defeat against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Fans will have to wait and see if the magic of Brady's at-home Super Bowl LV victory and Mickelson's accomplishment of becoming golf's oldest major winner aids them on the course.



It didn't take long for the friendly banter to get underway with Brady taking a shot at Rodgers on Twitter.

"Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it," he wrote.

Mickelson also tweeted that he and his buddy are "ready to settle some unfinished business."

The 18-hole round charity match, this year, will look to raise money for Feeding American and other "charitable beneficiaries," according to Bleacher Report.

In his last appearance, Brady managed to hole out from the fairway in an incredible shot on the seventh hole. He also caught the internet's attention when the quarterback bent over to grab his golf ball and revealed he had split his pants.