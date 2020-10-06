x
Koepka raises notion of not playing a Ryder Cup without fans

The matches are schedule to take place Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Credit: AP Photo/ Laurent Cipriani
Europe's Paul Casey, left, and Brooks Koepka of the US shake hands at the end of their singles match on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. They halved their match.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Brooks Koepka feels so strongly against a Ryder Cup without fans that he could see a scenario where some players protested by not playing.

Would he be one of them? Koepka says that's possible.

Rory McIlroy is convinced it won't come to that. McIlroy says he's fairly certain the Sept. 25-27 matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin will have fans.

The PGA of America is proceeding with an adjusted qualifying system for the U.S. team.

Because golf was shut down for three months, the qualifying will be extended by one week and U.S. captain Steve Stricker will get six captain's picks.

