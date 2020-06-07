Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Denver native Mark Hubbard finished tied for 12th at 14 strokes under par.

DETROIT — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body.

With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.

DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club to finish at a career-best 23-under 265.

DeChambeau came into the week with six straight top-eight finishes and was the only player with top-10 finishes in the first three events after the restart from the coronavirus.

He won for the first time since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018.