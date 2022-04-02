Career-best performance gives Jennifer Kupcho big lead at Chevron Championship

The Colorado native recorded nine birdies on Saturday to take a six-stroke lead in the first major of the LPGA season.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho put on a show Saturday on the LPGA Tour.

Kupcho, a Colorado native and Jefferson Academy graduate, recorded nine birdies in her third round, carding a career-best performance with an 8-under 64.

That run gives her a six-stroke lead (-16 overall) going into Sunday's final round of The Chevron Championship at Mission Hills Country Club -- the first major of the LPGA season.

"It was a really fun run out there," Kupcho told Amy Rogers of the Golf Channel after her round. "It was nice to see the putts start falling...It was really fun and exciting."

Kupcho will be chasing her first major title in Sunday's finale. She has a sizeable six-stroke advantage on Patty Tavatanakit, who sits in second at -10.

"I can't control what anybody else does. Someone could go out and do what I did today, props to them if they do," Kupcho said. "I'm just going to go out and play my own game."

A career best performance on a major Saturday.



What a show put on by @jenniferkupcho at the @Chevron_Golf 👏 pic.twitter.com/M5JKjcg5Id — LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2022

