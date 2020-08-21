City Park Golf Course reopening Sept. 1 after nearly 3-year renovation

The course was redesigned to improve playability while maintaining its historic Parkland-style look and feel, city officials said.

DENVER, Colorado — Almost three years after it closed for a massive renovation, Denver's City Park Golf Course will finally reopen in just over a week.

The first public tee times on the redesigned course will be available on Sept. 1, a release from Denver Parks and Recreation says.

The golf course closed in November 2017 so the city could construct new features to reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods and revitalize the course that first opened in 1913.

According to city officials, the course was redesigned to improve playability, while maintaining its historic Parkland-style look and feel. It offers:

18 holes of par 70 golf

A new full-size driving range

New clubhouse with a public restaurant

Pro shop

Spaces for community groups and private parties

The huge makeover at the course wasn't just to improve the experience for golfers, it’s also meant to prevent the flooding that’s been common in nearby neighborhoods for decades. It is one of the few places in Denver where stormwater gets trapped with no natural channel to remove it.

In order to do that, crews created a stormwater detention basin that can drain floodwater within four to eight hours.

You can learn more and see photos and videos of the new course on the golf course's website.