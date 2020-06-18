Colorado native Mark Hubbard co-leads at RBC Heritage

The Colorado Academy alum shared the lead with Ian Poulter after Thursday's opening round

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Denver native Mark Hubbard set the pace among a stacked PGA field Thursday at the RBC Heritage.

The Colorado Academy alum fired off a 64 in the opening round at Hilton Head, ending the day 7-under par -- tied for the tournament lead with Ian Poulter.

Hubbard's 64 matches his carer-low round as a professional, a score he has carded four other times.

Hubbard is hunting his first PGA Tour victory. He came close at the 2020 Houston Open back in October, tied for second just one stroke back from the winner.

The 31-year-old turned professional in 2012 after graduating from San Jose State University. He has two professional victories -- the most recent in 2019 on the Web.com Tour.

Hubbard will tee off at 12:22 pm MT alongside Adam Schenk and Jazz Janewattananond for Round 2 Friday.