Colorado native Bertsch wins on PGA Tour Champions

Shane Bertsch, an Evergreen High School grad, won the Charles Schwab Series in his second PGA Tour Champions start

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff Friday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in his second PGA Tour Champions start.

Bertsch is a Colorado native and a graduate of Evergreen High School.

He hit an approach from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some big bounces in front of the green and rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on Buffalo Ridge’s par-5 first hole.

"It means everything right now," he said in his post-round interview with the Golf Channel. "I thought I could win once I got out here, but I didn't expect it to happen so fast."

Kenny Perry lost a one-stroke lead on the par-5 18th, making a bogey after driving left into deep rough under trees, to fall into the playoff with Bertsch, Bernhard Langer and Glen Day.