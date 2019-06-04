Pump your fist. Colorado has a special mark on the golf world.

Jefferson Academy grad Jennifer Kupcho made history on Saturday afternoon by winning the first-ever Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Kupcho was dominant, leading wire-to-wire in the inaugural event to make her mark at the historic Augusta National Golf Course, where the Masters Tournament is held every year.

The world No. 1 women's amateur, who is a 21-year-old senior at Wake Forest, carded 10-under on the tournament to win in convincing fashion, four stroke ahead of runner-up Maria Fassi.

Jennifer Kupcho kisses the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP Photo/David Goldman