Denver golfer sets multiple long drive world records

Smoky Hill High School alum Josh Cassaday Cassaday is a professional on the World Long Drive Tour

DENVER — "I’m Josh Cassaday from Denver, Colorado; and I hit the golf ball," the Smoky Hill High School product said.

That’s like Joey Chestnut saying he eats hot dogs.

Cassaday is a professional on the World Long Drive Tour. But you’ll find him working local tournaments as a golf entertainer.

"I’m just out here helping whatever charity raise some money and (I) do it in a fun way from the tee box," Cassaday said with a smile.

Pulling off trick shots is part of the job. It also led to a new challenge.

"One night I just happened to be on my computer, and I was like 'What kind of Guinness World records are there that I think I can break?' And you type in longest golf into the search with Guinness and low and behold, all these records pop up and I’m like I think I can do these,'" recalled Cassaday.

With the world watching on social media, Cassaday set three longest driving records.

He hit a golf ball 375 yards while kneeling. Then, the 32-year-old notched a 343-yard carry while driving with his back to the target. He capped off his day with a 313-yard bomb with his putter.

Cassaday’s creativity knows no bounds, but it begs the question: What does he have against the standard golf swing?

"I really think I could probably shoot a better score on the golf course using that putter only," he said. "(Better) than I would with the other 13 clubs in my bag.

Make that 12 clubs.

Cassady lost a sand wedge in the pond on the 8th hole at Cherry Creek Country Club while attempting to break his own world record in the club toss.