Denver native Mark Hubbard earns spot in U.S. Open

It will be just the second major championship start for the Colorado Academy grad.
Credit: AP Photo/Michael Wyke
Mark Hubbard tees off on the 9th hole during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament Saturday, Oct, 12, 2019, in Houston.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — For the second time in just more than a month, Denver native Mark Hubbard will be teeing off in one of golf's major championships.

Hubbard, a 2007 graduate of Colorado Academy, was announced Tuesday as one of the final five exemptions for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club next weekend.

It is just the second major championship start for Hubbard, who played in his first major last month at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. He finished tied for 51st after shooting even par.

Hubbard joins the U.S. Open field after earning his place in the all-exempt field by finishing among the top five points leaders in the FedExCup standings not previously exempt. 

Hubbard placed 44th on the 2019-20 FedEx Cup points list, which helped determine the final five exemptions to be added.

The 2020 U.S. Open begins Sept. 14 and concludes Sept. 20.

