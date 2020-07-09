Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

Johnson becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.

ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $15 million that comes with it.

Johnson saw his five-shot lead dwindled to two shots down the stretch in the Tour Championship, but he came up with just enough shots and a few key putts for a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory at East Lake.

He becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele finished three shots behind and each picked up $4.5 million.