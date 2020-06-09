x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Golf

Johnson turns rough day into 1-shot lead at Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 70 on Saturday.
Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore
Dustin Johnson hits from the tee on the third hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson went the final three hours without hitting a fairway and still managed to keep the lead in the Tour Championship.

Johnson shot an even-par 70 and led by one over Sungjae Im, who had a 64. Xander Schauffele had a 65 and was two shots behind.

For most everyone else still in the mix, it was a battle. Rory McIlroy duffed one in the water on 18.

Jon Rahm made double bogey with a water ball. But nine players were separated by one five shots with 36 holes left for someone to win the $15 million prize.

RELATED: Golfer Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll announce birth of baby girl

RELATED: Grand reopening of City Park Golf Course worth the wait

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports