Johnson turns rough day into 1-shot lead at Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 70 on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson went the final three hours without hitting a fairway and still managed to keep the lead in the Tour Championship.

Johnson shot an even-par 70 and led by one over Sungjae Im, who had a 64. Xander Schauffele had a 65 and was two shots behind.

For most everyone else still in the mix, it was a battle. Rory McIlroy duffed one in the water on 18.

Jon Rahm made double bogey with a water ball. But nine players were separated by one five shots with 36 holes left for someone to win the $15 million prize.