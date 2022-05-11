x
Golf

Nicklaus, Elway to help make golf tour announcement at Castle Pines

Jack Nicklaus, Zach Johnson and John Elway are among those attending Wednesday's golf press conference.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Current and former golf athletes, golf executives and an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback will join together for a golf tour announcement Wednesday morning at Castle Pines Golf Club.

Executives from the Western Golf Association (WGA), the PGA Tour and Castle Pines Chairman & President George Solich will make an announcement in the newly renovated clubhouse at Castle Pines Golf Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The press event will have in-person appearances by Denver Broncos Ring of Fame quarterback John Elway, WGA President & CEO John Kaczkowski and PGA Tour Executive Vice President & President Tyler Dennis as well as virtual appearances by 18-time major golf champion and course designer Jack Nicklaus and 12-time PGA Tour winner Zach Johnson.

