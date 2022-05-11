Nicklaus, Elway to help make golf tour announcement at Castle Pines

Jack Nicklaus, Zach Johnson and John Elway are among those attending Wednesday's golf press conference.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Current and former golf athletes, golf executives and an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback will join together for a golf tour announcement Wednesday morning at Castle Pines Golf Club.

Executives from the Western Golf Association (WGA), the PGA Tour and Castle Pines Chairman & President George Solich will make an announcement in the newly renovated clubhouse at Castle Pines Golf Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The press event will have in-person appearances by Denver Broncos Ring of Fame quarterback John Elway, WGA President & CEO John Kaczkowski and PGA Tour Executive Vice President & President Tyler Dennis as well as virtual appearances by 18-time major golf champion and course designer Jack Nicklaus and 12-time PGA Tour winner Zach Johnson.

9NEWS will livestream the 10 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

