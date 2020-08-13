GolfTEC celebrates 25th anniversary

The golf improvement company is headquartered in Denver and has more than 200 locations worldwide.

DENVER — GolfTEC is celebrating a milestone with its 25th anniversary.

In that time, their instructors have seen over 16.5 million swings. They believe they can fix every one of them.

"It's what all our coaches do every day: teach golf and they solve people's problems from low-handicap players to people that are just touching a golf club for the first time," said Zach Lambeck, Director of Teaching Quality at GolfTEC.

Lambeck is commonly seen on the Golf Channel. His payoff comes when clients sharpen their games.

"It's great to help somebody with their passion, to be able to improve or solve a frustration -- it's a great way to spend the day," Lambeck said. "It's a great way to make a living and go to work."

But in the age of COVID-19, some of that work has become virtual. Lambeck says the GolfTEC system is just as effective through video conferencing.

"It really just starts with being able to identify whatever problem they're having. Here's how to solve it and here's what you can expect when your ball starts flying differently," Lambeck said.

Keeping it in the fairway is the name of the game.

This Denver-based company is continuing to help golfers get straightened out with more than 200 locations worldwide, 180 of them in the United States.