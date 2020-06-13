x
Hilton Head field stacked with winners, but no Tiger Woods

The field includes 114 players who have won the PGA Tour.
Credit: AP Photo/Mic Smith
C.T. Pan puts on the traditional plaid jacket after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday, April 21, 2019. Pan won with a 12-under par for his first PGA victory.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Tiger Woods won't be the in field for the RBC Heritage Classic next week at Hilton Head.

The field includes 114 players who have won the PGA Tour. That's the most for any tournament since the tour began keeping such data on fields in 2000.

And for the second straight week in golf's return from the COVID-19 pandemic, the field features the top five players in the world.

Rory McIlroy at No. 1 will be playing Hilton Head for the first time since 2009. Brooks Koepka (No. 3) has never played. Woods might not play until July.

