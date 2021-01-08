Former CSU, Valor Christian golfer Jake Staiano comes up just short at Colorado Open

Alex Weiss won the 57th Colorado Open on Sunday at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club with a score of 19-under par. Staiano finished in a tie for second at 18-under.

DENVER — The 57th Colorado Open was dripping with drama on Sunday afternoon at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

The leaderboard was cluttered all day, with no golfer running away from the field, and the $100,000 first prize came down to the 18th green.

Alex Weiss of Pickerington, Ohio was safely in the clubhouse at 19-under par as former CSU and Valor Christian star Jake Staiano teed off on the final hole at 18-under.

Staiano reached the Par 5 18th in two shots, setting up a long eagle putt to win the tournament. When that putt didn't drop, Staiano had a five-footer for birdie to force a playoff, but couldn't get that putt to fall either. He finished in a tie for second with Derek Fribbs from Aurora and both took home $15,550.

Weiss, who shot a 7-under 64 on Sunday to claim the trophy, earned by far the biggest paycheck of his career with the $100,000 first prize.

"Obviously, the money helps, but it's not just that," Weiss said. "It's being able to come into a field like this with a ton of great players and a ton of good history and to be able to come out on top... That's really the big part."

Dru Love IV, the 2018 champion and son of Davis Love III, finished alone in fourth at 17-under par.

