Jennifer Kupcho captures first LPGA major title

The Colorado native won The Chevron Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho's first win on the LPGA Tour couldn't have been any bigger.

Not only did the Colorado native secure her first professional victory on tour, but she brought home her first major title by winning The Chevron Championship on Sunday.

Kupcho, a Jefferson Academy graduate, carded a 14-under par 274 (four rounds) at Mission Hills Country Club, finishing two strokes ahead of runner-up Jessica Korda (-12).

"I've been so lose a couple of times," Kupcho said in her post-round interview. "Here I am. It's really exciting. (Winning) a major is crazy."

Kupcho entered Sunday's final round with a six-stroke lead after carding a blistering 8-under 64 on Saturday, her career-best professional round.

She slowed down on Sunday with a 74, but did enough to claim the Dinah Shore Trophy and leap into "Poppie's Pond" -- a tradition for The Chevron Championship winner.

Kupcho will be rewarded with $750,000 of the $5 million tournament purse. The Chevron Championship is the first of five majors over the LPGA season.

History. 🏆



Jennifer Kupcho wins the @Chevron_Golf and is a Major Champion! pic.twitter.com/T1pzrpHLo5 — LPGA (@LPGA) April 4, 2022

