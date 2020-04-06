Jennifer Kupcho impressive to begin Colorado Women's Open

The Westminster native sits just one stroke off the lead after Wednesday's opening round.

DENVER — All eyes were on the same golfer on the first round of the 2020 Colorado Women's Open on Wednesday.

Westminster native Jennifer Kupcho -- who has become a national name since winning the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur last spring -- returned home for the tournament at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

Kupcho was nothing short of impressive, especially on the front nine.

The Jefferson Academy grad poured in six birdies before making the turn, carding a blistering 30 on the front nine.

Kupcho finished the day with a 5-under 67 and sits just one stoke back from leader Kim Kaufman of Clark, South Dakota. Two others also sit 5-under after Day One.

NOTABLE LOCALS

Becca Huffer of Denver is tied for eighth place at 3-under.

Aubri Braecklein, an amateur from Northglenn, is tied for 28th at even par, as is Parker's Anna Kennedy.

Recent Holy Family High School graduate Hailey Schalk carded a 4-over 76. The University of Colorado-bound golfer is hoping to make the cut.

Schalk was aiming to become the first golfer in Colorado history to win four individual state championship titles over her high school career before her senior season was taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's hard to get back into competition mode, but it was good to be out here," Schalk said. "Obviously, the competition is really crazy out here. You definitely need to be more sharp with every shot."