Kupcho, Ernst share lead in LPGA's Drive On Championship

Jefferson Academy graduate Jennifer Kupcho is 10-under par going into Saturday.

OCALA, Fla. — Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst each shot their second straight 5-under 67 to share the second-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship.

A day after playing most of the back nine with a migraine that blurs her vision, Kupcho had six birdies and a bogey at Golden Ocala.

The former Wake Forest star from Colorado is seeking her first LPGA Tour victory. Ernst had a bogey-free round. She has two LPGA Tour victories. Carlota Ciganda of Spain had the best round of the day, a bogey-free 65 to get to 8 under.

She played alongside Laura Davies, the 57-year-old Hall of Famer who rebounded from an opening 75 with a 69 to advance to the weekend at even par.

>>Video above: Colorado native Jennifer Kupcho focused on winning U.S. Women's Open

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.