Rahm builds 4-shot lead at Memorial in his quest to be No. 1

Spainard Jon Rahm ran off four straight birdies Saturday on a Muirfield Village course that was firm and fast.

DUBLIN, Ohio — All it took was two hours for Jon Rahm to go from four shots behind to a great chance to reach No. 1 in the world.

Rahm ran off four straight birdies on a Muirfield Village course that was firm and fast. That led to a 4-under 68 at the Memorial.

And when Tony Finau made double bogey on two holes, and Ryan Palmer made two late bogeys, Rahm suddenly was four shots in the clear.

He has 18 holes left for a chance to join Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1 in the world.