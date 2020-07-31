x
Koepka matches career best round for lead at WGC in Memphis

Koepka had nine birdies and a bogey on a windy day at TPC Southwind in the World Golf Championship event.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Defending champion Brooks Koepka matched his career best with an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Koepka had nine birdies and a bogey on a windy day at TPC Southwind in the World Golf Championship event, a week after missing the cut in Minnesota in the 3M Open.

Koepka also will defend his PGA Championship title next week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

His coaches helped Koepka realize how much he was favoring his injured left knee. He responded with his best round yet at TPC Southwind. 

