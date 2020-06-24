x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

golf

Koepka, McDowell among withdrawals over coronavirus concerns

Both major champions have decided to withdraw from the Travelers Championship.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Brooks Koepka of the United States takes his putting club from his caddie Ricky Elliott on the 17th fairway during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The caddies for Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka have tested positive for the coronavirus.

And now both major champions have decided to withdraw from the Travelers Championship.

Both say they are withdrawing to protect the rest of the field. McDowell says it feels like the snowball is getting bigger.

This is the PGA Tour's third week back after being shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first week came off without a hitch.

Nick Watney last week became the first player to test positive. And now at least one player and two caddies have tested positive.

RELATED: 'An absolute zoo': Positive COVID-19 test, busy South Carolina island rattle PGA

RELATED: Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports