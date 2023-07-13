Korn Ferry Tour golf returns to Colorado at The Ascendant

TPC Colorado is hosting its annual Korn Ferry Tour event this week in Berthoud.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental golf tour just below the PGA Tour, is making its annual stop in Colorado this week.

TPC Colorado in Berthoud is the place to be for the fifth consecutive year to catch some big names in professional golf at The Ascendant.

The prize purse for the 2023 tournament is up to $1 million, with the winner slated to earn $180,000.

In Thursday's opening round, Nicholas Lindheim of Mission Viejo, California, carded a 6-under-par 66 to take the outright lead after Day 1.

Colorado was well represented as Fort Collins' Sam Saunders (-1) and CU Buffs grad Jonathan Kaye (+5) played in a group together.

"It's nice to play well in front of friends and family," said Saunders, who is also the grandson of legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. "I know this golf course pretty well. It's a fun week, looking forward to the rest of it."

Kaye added: "I love being in Colorado."

