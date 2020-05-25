Manning, Woods defeat Brady, Mickelson in charity golf match

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Just like those AFC Championships in Denver, Peyton Manning once again defeated Tom Brady on a Sunday afternoon.
Manning and his partner Tiger Woods knocked off Brady and Phil Mickelson 1-up to win "The Match" on Sunday afternoon at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.
The foursome raised $20M for COVID-19 relief in the process, dividing the money among four different charities.
Manning and Woods got off to a quick start, leading 3-up after six holes. The duo didn't win another hole the rest of the round, but held off Brady and Mickelson to squeeze out the close win.