Mark Anguiano wins Colorado Open with record-breaking score

Anguiano, of Playa Vista, California shattered the all-time Colorado Open scoring record by five strokes and finished at 29-under (259 total) to win the $100,000 first place prize at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

Anguiano’s third round score of 12-under 60 on Saturday not only tied the single round record but also moved him into a tie for the clubhouse lead. His 7-under 65 (seven birdies, no bogeys) Sunday set another record, this one earning him the largest check of his career which is also the largest state open first place prize in the country.

"I did a really good job keeping my intensity level the last couple of days, focusing on the right things and that makes a huge difference," Anguiano told 9NEWS after winning the tournament. "It's special for sure. The prize money lures a lot of players in from all over the country, so knowing that you want to peak for these big events... I'm just glad I performed under pressure."

Anguiano was attempting to break the 30-under par threshold and might have done so if either of his eagle chips on #12 and #18 would have gone in, both ending up within a foot of the hole.

Just two strokes back in solo second, and also breaking the previous scoring record of 24-under, was Carson Jacobs of Hendersonville, Tennessee whose 5-under 67 got him to 27-under, earning him a $20,000 runner-up payday.

In solo third and earning $11,000 was Jose Toledo of Guatemala whose 8-under 64 lead to his 26-under 262 total, also breaking the previous scoring record. And in solo fourth, whose 9-under 63 was the low round of the day, was James Love of Calgary who played collegiate golf at University of Denver.

Love finished in a tie for second last year at 20-under, and this year he finished four strokes better and two places back, testament to the quality and depth of this year’s field.

In the low amateur competition, Colin Prater of Colorado Springs lead wire-to-wire to win with a total score of 276 (12-under), one stroke better than co-runners up University of Denver golfer Cal McCoy and Colorado State player AJ Ott (11-under, 277 total).