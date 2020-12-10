Laird redeems himself in playoff to win again in Las Vegas

Colorado State University alum Martin Laird won the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS — Martin Laird is a winner in Las Vegas again thanks to the 17th hole. He made a most improbable par in regulation to hold onto a one-shot lead.

Laird bogeyed the final hole to fall into a three-way playoff. And then on the 17th, he made a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Laird also won the tournament in 2009 in a three-way playoff. But he had gone seven years without a victory, and he needed a sponsor exemption just to get into the tournament.