McIlroy, Johnson headline charity match for COVID-19 relief

They will be partners against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match called 'TaylorMade Driving Relief.'
Credit: (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline a $3 million charity match on May 17 that marks the return of televised golf. 

They will be partners against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match called “TaylorMade Driving Relief.”

All the money goes to COVID-19 relief. 

McIlroy and Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while the Oklahoma State alumni team will be playing for the CDC Foundation. 

The match will be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. 

It will be the club's first event to be shown on TV.

