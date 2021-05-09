Rory McIlroy wins 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy has won the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. It’s the first time in two years the event has been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win.

"Ever since I first set eyes on this golf course, I loved it from the first time I played it, and that love has sort of been reciprocated back," McIlroy said. "I've played so well here over the years.

McIlroy is a winner again after 18 long months. And he picked the perfect place at Quail Hollow. McIlroy closed with a 68 for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

"There's so much more I want to achieve and so much more I want to do in the game," McIlroy said. "But this is, as I said, it's nice validation that I'm on the right track."

He had a two-shot lead going to the 18th hole when he put his tee shot in the hazard. After choosing to take a penalty drop, hit 8-iron to the green and two-putted for a victory he badly needed.

It was his third victory at Quail Hollow and the 19th of his career on the PGA Tour. Abraham Ancer closed with a 66 and was runner-up.

McIlroy, who turned 32 on Tuesday, nearly withdrew from the tournament after suffering a neck issue on the driving range on Wednesday.

It's no coincidence that I turned 32 the day before," he said.

Good thing for McIlroy and his loyal fans at Quail Hollow Club, he straightened it out, and won again.

"I'm certainly glad that the crowds were back," he said, "and I'm glad that I was able to get the job done in an atmosphere like that today."