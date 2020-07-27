x
Michael Thompson wins 3M Open by 2 strokes in Minnesota

This was Thompson's second victory on the PGA Tour, seven years after his first.
Credit: AP
Michael Thompson holds the trophy after winning the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

BLAINE, Minn. — Michael Thompson birdied two of his last three holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the 3M Open by two strokes at 19-under par. 

This was his second victory on the PGA Tour, seven years after his first.

Adam Long took second place at 17 under with a 64. 

Richy Werenski shared the lead with Thompson after both Friday and Saturday, and he turned in a 70 for his worst round of the tournament. Werenski settled for a nine-way tie for third at 16 under. 

Tony Finau was in that group, too. 

