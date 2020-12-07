x
Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open

Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play when he finished par-birdie-par for a 66 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas.
Collin Morikawa holds his trophy after winning the Workday Charity Open golf tournament, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the third playoff hole. 

But this finish was so much more than that. 

Then after watching Thomas make a 50-foot birdie in the playoff, Morikawa drained a 25-foot birdie to keep going. 

Thomas had another chance to win until missing from 10 feet. 

And on the third extra hole at No. 10, Thomas found trouble off the tee and made bogey, helping send Morikawa to the victory. 

