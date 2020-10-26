Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

It's Cantlay's third career victory, and his first PGA Tour win in his home state of California.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Patrick Cantlay made enough key birdies that Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas couldn't catch him in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Cantlay rallied from four shots back with a 65 and a one-shot victory.

Rahm and Thomas were left to rue their mistakes. Rahm took the lead and then followed with consecutive bogeys. Thomas hit into the hazard on consecutive holes on the back nine.

They finished one shot behind.