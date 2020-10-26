x
Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

It's Cantlay's third career victory, and his first PGA Tour win in his home state of California.
Patrick Cantlay poses with his trophy after winning the Zozo Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Patrick Cantlay made enough key birdies that Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas couldn't catch him in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. 

Cantlay rallied from four shots back with a 65 and a one-shot victory. 

It's his third career victory, and his first PGA Tour win in his home state of California.

Rahm and Thomas were left to rue their mistakes. Rahm took the lead and then followed with consecutive bogeys. Thomas hit into the hazard on consecutive holes on the back nine. 

They finished one shot behind. 

The tie for second kept Rahm from returning to No. 1 in the world. 

